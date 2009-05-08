Elizabeth and James Shoes -ehhh

I’m not being bitchy, I’m just deeply disappointed. I’m a huge Elizabeth and James fan. The pieces in my wardrobe have paid for themselves in compliments. So, you can only imagine the excitement brewing inside of me when the news about their new shoe line leaked. I had visions of sleek pointy toe, sky high wedges dancing in my head – the perfect shoe to wear with the actual collection. Who knows, maybe they are saving the good stuff for the launch of The Row shoe collection. I’m speculating but how awesome does that sound?

Remember this teaser of Mary-Kate sitting front row at the Proenza Schouler show? When o when will these hit stores? I’m dying for them!

Elizabeth and James available at nordstrom.com.