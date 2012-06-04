First Look: Elizabeth and James Jewelry Puts A Bird (And A Snake) On It

Debuting in Las Vegas this weekend for the Couture (a sick jewelry trade show), the two-year-old Elizabeth and James Jewelry label presented its latest collection that mixes downtown cool with uptown swag, taking heavy inspiration from birds and snakes (almost literally).

The jewelry line offers up just about everything you’d expect, including rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings. Mostly made out of fine gold and silver, along with a few precious stones (think diamonds) delicately set into a few pieces, all the pieces are perfect for layering and great to wear all day since they’re not too super glammy — as if you just came straight out of the Miss USA 2012 pageant.

Instead, they’re sophisticated and fun at the same time, meaning you can head straight from the office to getting cocktails with the girls without having to switch up your jewelry ensemble in between.

“They love jewelry with a sense of humor to it,” mentioned E&J jewelry designer Jocelyn Helm in regards to what label founders Mary-Kate and Ashley wanted to do for their latest bauble collection. With amazingly crafted animal jewelry like the 3-D bird rings and the snakeskin-esque cuffs, these new pieces are totally for the gal that likes to have her body flair with a bit of character and thought behind it.

Get a first look into the latest Elizabeth and James Jewelry collection in the slideshow above, and let us know which piece or pieces are your faves by leaving a comment down below.