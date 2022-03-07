Here’s Where Elizabeth Holmes Is Now After Theranos & the Events of ‘The Dropout’

After the release of The Dropout on Hulu, fans of the series are wondering where Elizabeth Holmes is now following the events of the show. Is the disgraced Theranos founder in prison?

Holmes, a Stanford University dropout, launched the biomedical business Theranos—a combination of the words “therapy” and “diagnosis”—in 2003 when she was just 19 years old. Her dream was to transform the healthcare industry by developing an at-home device that could test for a variety of diseases and ailments using only a prick of blood, instead of requiring needles and countless vials for testing. To bring her vision to life, Holmes enlisted the help of scientists and engineers who spent years trying to create the device.

However, it soon became clear that creating such a device was difficult—and costly. In order to secure some initial funding, Holmes presented the device in 2006 in Switzerland to a board of investors. Except, at the time, the Theranos technology wasn’t officially working. Holmes and her team decided to cheat the demonstration by providing diagnostics from a previously successful test run. The presentation was enough to secure the additional investments to fund Theranos and its scientists for some time; yet Holmes continued to scale the business without her device ever working properly.

On the outside, Theranos was everything Holmes had dreamed it would become: successful, reputable and valued at billions. Holmes herself began to deliver panel discussions, interviews and appear on the cover of magazines like Fortune and Forbes, with an impressive net worth, to boot. But behind the scenes, the employees of Theranos were worried about the company’s public claims about a technology they knew still wasn’t operating the right way.

By 2015, the ruse began to fall apart. Theranos was shrouded in controversy when The Wall Street Journal’s John Carreyrou published a damning report on the company, which claimed that its blood testing device—known as the Edison—was unable to test blood samples successfully. Instead, Carreyrou alleged that Theranos was running its samples through traditional testing methods. The journalist went on to publish a series of reports casting doubts on the company’s technology, many of which were compiled into his 2018 book, Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup. The book went on to serve as the basis of the ABC News podcast, The Dropout, which Hulu’s scripted series of the same name is based on.

Following Carreyrou’s reports, the FDA launched an investigation into Theranos. The 2015 investigation resulted in multiple observed violations of FDA Title 21 Regulations. The following year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also launched an investigation into a Theranos laboratory in Newark, California, where they uncovered irregularities in testing. Months later, CMS officially banned Holmes from owning or operating a clinical blood-testing laboratory for two years.

In the years to come, Theranos continued to face a string of legal challenges and sanctions from multiple medical authorities, state and federal organizations, investors and patients. After years of lawsuits, what remained of the company was dissolved in September 2018 and Holmes was officially charged with fraud.

So, where is Elizabeth Holmes now? Keep on reading ahead to find out where the disgraced Theranos founder and CEO is today.

Is Elizabeth Holmes in jail?

As of March 2022, Holmes is not in jail—but that doesn’t mean she’ll avoid prison forever. After the collapse of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos, Holmes was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud in 2018. While she was initially scheduled for trial in 2020, her case was delayed until 2021. She was eventually found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud on January 3, 2022. Her sentencing is scheduled for September 26, 2022. Now, Holmes faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and a fine of $250,000, plus restitution, for the conspiracy count and each count of wire fraud.

Where is Elizabeth Holmes now?

While Holmes wasn’t in jail at the time of The Dropout’s release on Hulu, the former Theranos CEO is still awaiting her sentencing while out on $500,000 bail. Currently, Holmes is believed to be residing at her $135 million California estate with her husband, William “Billy” Evans, their baby boy and two dogs. She has been keeping a low profile in the neighborhood, which boasts seven separate mansions sprawled across 74 acres. The Silicon Valley enclave also contains four swimming pools, a tennis court and a private orchard.

According to lawyer Amanda Kramer, the disgraced Theranos founder isn’t likely to receive a maximum sentence—but that doesn’t mean her jail time won’t be significant. “I would be utterly shocked if she wasn’t sentenced to some term of imprisonment,” Kramer said in an interview with NPR. “What is the sentence that will deter others who have a failing business from making the choice to commit fraud, rather than owning up to the failings and losing their dream?” For now, that remains to be seen.

The Dropout is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

