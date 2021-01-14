Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Is ‘Sickened’ by His Alleged Cannibalism Fantasies

Days after her ex-husband’s cannibalism controversy began, Elizabeth Chambers is reacting to Armie Hammer’s DM scandal with “complete shock.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, January 14, that the 38-year-old TV personality is “sickened” by recent claims that the Call Me By Your Name star, 34, sent alleged messages to other women detailing graphic sexual fantasies, with some including violent references to mutilation and cannibalism. “Elizabeth is in complete shock by the allegations against Armie and feels like her world has been turned upside down,” the source told ET. “She is sickened by the various women’s claims.”

The source went on to note that Chambers is focused on her children. The Bird Bakery CEO shares 6-year-old daughter Harper and 3-year-old son Ford with Hammer. “Her first priority, as always, are their children and trying to protect them from this news and make sure that they feel safe and secure,” the source explained. “She does not want them to be traumatized by everything going on.”

According to a separate source who spoke to The Sun on Thursday, the recent news has squashed all chances of reconciliation between Chambers and Hammer following their separation announcement in July of 2020. Chambers “was willing to fight for her family and repair what he readily threw away until it became very clear to her he no longer valued their vows or family,” the source explained.

Chambers’ reaction comes days after social media users began sharing disturbing direct messages allegedly sent by Hammer. In one screenshot circulated by House of Effie on Instagram, Hammer allegedly asked a partner if he could “cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession.” In another, he allegedly fantasized about “cutting you into pieces and f***ing the pieces.”

Hammer responded to the controversy on Wednesday, January 13, calling the claims “bullshit.” Despite his reaction, the actor revealed he would be stepping down from his role in the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” the actor said in a statement. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”