Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Finally Reacts to Claims He’s a Cannibal

Breaking her silence. Elizabeth Chambers reacted to Armie Hammer’s cannibalism scandal for the first time since his alleged DMs to women about sexual fantasies such as cannibalism and rape.

News broke on Thursday, January 28, that Hammer‘s Call Me by Your Name costar Timothée Chalamet and director Luca Guadagnino were set to reunite for the upcoming film, Bones & All, which is based on a novel by Camille DeAngelis about a woman named Maren Yearly who goes on a cross-country trip in search for a father she’s never met as a way to learn why she has the urge to kill and eat people who love her.

Given the similarities between the movie and cannibalism claims about Hammer, people were fast to note the irony of the situation—Chambers included. “No. Words,” Chambers commented on Just Jared’s Instagram post about the film.

Chambers and Hammer split in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage. The couple share daughter Harper, 6, and son Ford, 4. “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” the former couple wrote in a statement on their Instagram at the time of their separation “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight in January 2021 that Chambers was “sickened” by alleged DMs where Hammer expressed his fantasies about cannibalism, rape and other disturbing sexual fetishes. “Elizabeth is in complete shock by the allegations against Armie and feels like her world has been turned upside down,” the insider said. “She is sickened by the various women’s claims.”

The insider continued, “Her first priority, as always, are their children and trying to protect them from this news and make sure that they feel safe and secure. She does not want them to be traumatized by everything going on.”