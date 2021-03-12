Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife Found ‘Evidence’ He Was Having an Affair With a Co-Star Before Their Divorce

Even before his alleged cannibalism controversy, Armie Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers had discovered evidence of his affairs ahead of her divorce filing.

The Bird Bakery founder, 38, reportedly learned of her estranged husband’s infidelity for the first time in 2017, when the Call Me By Your Name actor, 34, “confessed to being unfaithful” after the birth of their second child. A friend close to Chambers told Vanity Fair that Hammer claimed it was a “one-time offense” at the time, yet his estranged wife learned years later that he was having another affair.

The friend claimed to Vanity Fair that Chambers “found evidence” of one of Hammer’s relationships with an unnamed co-star. The source went on to note that Chambers even received a “raunchy text message” from Hammer, which was actually intended for “someone else.”

The text came shortly before Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage. The former couple share two children, daughter Harper, 6, and son Ford, 4. “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” the former couple wrote in a statement on their Instagram at the time of their separation. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

Chambers’ divorce filing came just months before social media users began sharing alleged direct messages from Hammer, which detailed disturbing accounts of sexual mutilation and cannibalism. In one screenshot circulated by House of Effie on Instagram, Hammer allegedly claimed he was “100% a cannibal.” In another, he allegedly fantasized about “cutting” his partner “into pieces and f***ing the pieces.”

In January, Hammer refuted the claims while revealing he would be stepping down from his role in the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez. By February, the actor was reportedly dropped by his talent agency and his longtime publicist has since also stepped away, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chambers, meanwhile, revealed she was “devastated” by the allegations. “For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated,” she wrote on Instagram in February. “Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.”

Her statement continued, “I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal. My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward.”