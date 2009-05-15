Elizabeth Banks Dazzles at “Spring Fever” Premiere in Cannes

At last night’s premiere of Spring Fever at the 62nd Annual Cannes International Film Festival, red carpet fixtures Elizabeth Banks, Aishwarya Rai, and Devon Aoki all nailed it fashion wise. Banks’ ensemble exuded glamour from head to toe, paying homage to old Hollywood sirens in a navy and black sequied Andrew Gn gown from the fall 2009 collection (although she does put a modern twist on it). Rai and Aoki both went one-shouldered, Rai in Elie Saab spring 2009 couture and Aoki in a lavender Alberta Ferretti. Also in attendance was Maria Jurado in a black strapless Fendi, the signature belt a dead giveaway, and Tan Zhuo in Roberto Cavalli.

There has been quite a bit of controversy surrounding filmmaker Lou Ye’s Spring Fever. According to The Guardian, “It is an opaque, grainy account of homosexual liaisons in modern-day China; a tale of illicit love that is itself illicit. Lou was forced to shoot it in secret, contravening a five-year ban by the Chinese authorities.”

Tan Zhuo, Wu Wei, Chen Sicheng, Lou Ye, Qin Hao