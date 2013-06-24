Elizabeth and James Launches Handbags: See All The Chic Styles

Following the release of their $39,000 handbag for clothing line The Row in 2011 (we’re still not over that), Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen have made their next venture into the realm of handbags, with Elizabeth and James’ just-launched collection of 21 styles. Ranging from $395 to $625, the accessories will still cost a pretty penny, but we must admit: the cowhair and leather satchels, slings, and clutches are all chic enough to account for the price tags.

It’s not a true fashion launch without a stylish party to match, and WWD reports that the Olsens, along with InStyle editor Ariel Foxman, threw a soiree in L.A. last week to celebrate the new sure-to-be It-bags. Each guest, including rising style star Ashley Madekwe, left the event with a small leather pouch. Must be nice!

Click through the gallery above to see all of the Olsens’ super-stylish designs, and then head to Nordstrom to start shopping now.

