Elise Øverland BBQ Deck Party: Film, Fashion And Femme Fatales

Bee Shyuan
by
Come summertime in NYC, a deck, much less one with unobstructed Western views, is veritable social gold. Case in point: last night’s Brother Jimmy’s BBQ meets film screening at designer Elise verland’s spacious West Chelsea work loft complete with open terrace. The art meets fashion short, aptly titled Say Good Morning to The Night for the fun-loving crowd, was the brainchild of four talented ladies (with artist Will Cotton’s help for good measure): director Poppy de Villeneuve shot Aimee Mullins in a New Mexico desert donning Elise verland designs, naturally, and pieces by jewelry designer Pamela Love. Wish we were part of that road trip, but we were plenty happy with the sunset views and hanging out al fresco for the night.

Pamela Love, Poppy de Villeneuve, Elise Øverland and Aimee Mullins

Rachel Feinstein Currin and John Currin

Stephanie LaCava and Amanda Ross.

We rode the elevator with this stylish guest - love her outfit's clean lines.

Pamela Love, Genevieve Jones and guest

Aimee Mullins and Salman Rushdie

Greg Foley and Poppy de Villeneuve

Mick Rock and Nathalie Rock

A shot that speaks for itself.

