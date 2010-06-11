Elise Øverland BBQ Deck Party: Film, Fashion And Femme Fatales

Come summertime in NYC, a deck, much less one with unobstructed Western views, is veritable social gold. Case in point: last night’s Brother Jimmy’s BBQ meets film screening at designer Elise verland’s spacious West Chelsea work loft complete with open terrace. The art meets fashion short, aptly titled Say Good Morning to The Night for the fun-loving crowd, was the brainchild of four talented ladies (with artist Will Cotton’s help for good measure): director Poppy de Villeneuve shot Aimee Mullins in a New Mexico desert donning Elise verland designs, naturally, and pieces by jewelry designer Pamela Love. Wish we were part of that road trip, but we were plenty happy with the sunset views and hanging out al fresco for the night.

