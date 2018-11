There are a lot of different places to turn for relaxed basics, edgy looks have never been more popular or prevalent, and when you’re in the mood for sequins you won’t have to look very far. That said, rarely are all of these different styles rolled into one collection. Elise Overland did just that for Resort 2010 and managed to meld each element cohesively into one.

For full resort coverage, see our Hot Topic: Resort 2010