Elin Nordegren Lets Go of Divorce Lawyer

We reported early Wednesday that Elin Nordegren had lost 10 lbs. in her efforts to cope with the sex scandal surrounding her hubby Tiger Woods. Apparently their marital strife isn’t all that terrible anymore. After Elin’s visit to Tiger in rehab last week, she has dumped her high-powered divorce lawyer.

Indeed we’d heard that Elin was beginning to consider remaining married to Tiger Woods, but this move makes it more official. Sources close to Elin told Radar Online that she was smiling when she returned from the Pine Grove treatment center for sex addiction early last week, and they hadn’t seen her happy in ages. It’s reported she underwent some of Pine Grove’s programs herself in order to help cope with the effects sex addiction has on the addict’s spouse.

Apparently it worked. The bigwig Orlando divorce attorney that Elin hired has been put back on the shelf, and Elin and Tiger are considering a yacht escape together when he’s free from sex rehab in a few weeks. Get that story here, then come back for the scoop on Elin’s whopping weight loss.

Contributed by Kristine Gasbarre.

