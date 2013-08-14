StyleCaster
Share

Watch: The Full Rodarte Fashion Film Starring Elijah Wood

What's hot
StyleCaster

Watch: The Full Rodarte Fashion Film Starring Elijah Wood

Meghan Blalock
by

In the grandly bizarre tradition of fashion films, Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy have just shared their latest brainchild with the world—and it’s a weird, wacky world infused with sci-fi elements, unicorns, creepy alien-like humanoids, and (of course) Elijah Wood.
After the teaser came out last week, now we have the full, 13-minute experience, directed by Todd Cole and dubbed “This Must Be The Only Fantasy.”

Wood, a longtime close pal of the designer duo sisters, has a starring role in the film, which is a sci-fi tromp through a creepy world of alien creatures, fairies, and trance electronic music courtesy of Beach House. In the full-length clip, set in Encino, California, Wood is seemingly late for a very important dinner with friends, but (as you’ll see) it’s beyond his control—he’s being held up by a very unsavory encounter with some otherworldly creatures, like a fire-faced man in a black cloak. Friendly!

Watch the eerie clip above!

MORE STRANGE FASHION FILMS:
Watch Diane Kruger Re-Invent Herself In Moody Fashion Film
Cara Delevingne Stars in Chanel’s Weird Fashion Film

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share