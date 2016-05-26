People Lose It in Every Language over This Elijah Wood and Daniel Radcliffe Look-Alike GIF

Elijah Wood and Daniel Radcliffe look a lot alike, but a new GIF proves it in an oddly uncanny and almost downright creepy way. In fact, people are freaking out in every language about the morphing image. Across the world, people have been taking to Twitter in languages from French and Spanish to German to weigh in on the bizarre resemblance of the two stars. In the UK, one user called the stark similarity “totally mesmerising,” because Brits basically don’t use the letter Z (and call it zed, along with most of the English-speaking world, FYI).

The resemblance isn’t lost on the stars. As Radcliffe put it, “We’re both kind of short guys with big blue eyes and brown hair,” he told Marc Maron’s WTF podcast last year. “And we did fantasy movies that came out at the same time. If you just come up and say, ‘Are you Elijah Wood?’ I will say no, and I won’t tell you who I am.” Well, boom.

Anyway, this is definitely today’s edition of the viral thing that everyone can’t stop talking about and no one can get enough of, as this GIF has swept the world from sea to shining sea—and then some. Possibly aliens are discussing the striking way in which these two actors morph into each other in the GIF, but we can’t communicate with them, and we’re not connected to their Twitter yet, so we’ll never know. What we do know is that our Twitter has completely exploded with freak-out tweets. Here are 20 of our favorites, starting with international reactions and going down in increasing order, from slight mystification to total never-going-to-recover distress.

Elijah Wood ou Daniel Radcliffe? L’image qui rend fou ! https://t.co/0gY9mgVON6 via @LeHuffPost — Laura (@laurchau) May 26, 2016

De Daniel Radcliffe à Elijah Wood, il n’y a qu’un froncement de sourcil pic.twitter.com/9PKLHceqfQ — Konbini France (@KonbiniFr) May 26, 2016

HuffPost Maroc – Elijah Wood ou Daniel Radcliffe? Cette image va vous rendre fou https://t.co/vJjUnlnIID — Maroc Actualité (@Maroc_Actualite) May 26, 2016

#Cine La sutil diferencia entre Daniel Radcliffe y Elijah Wood. pic.twitter.com/6MDEvJqXOZ — ✍Leonardo D’Anchiano (@HdAnchiano) May 26, 2016

Het verschil tussen Daniel Radcliffe en Elijah Wood: https://t.co/uj0e0Bhhac — Idris (@endantwit) May 26, 2016

This gif of Elijah Wood transforming into Daniel Radcliffe is totally mesmerising (via @dailyedge) https://t.co/7lL1OGDOx5 — Monalee (@gerolafa) May 26, 2016

if you rotate Daniel Radcliffe eyebrows 30 degrees clockwise he becomes Elijah Wood https://t.co/10mFUwBO85 — ㅤㅤㅤ (@iAmAjCool) May 26, 2016

It’s all in dem eyebrows! …guess @ElijahWood and Daniel Radcliffe will have to make a… https://t.co/DwobE8iN8q pic.twitter.com/SrhkcWvvuB — Matthew Rappaport (@nyactor) May 26, 2016

Growing up you couldn’t tell me that Harry Potter & Frodo weren’t the same actor. Who’s the crazy one now?pic.twitter.com/js3y2pkNYd — T’Choppa Style (@INeedja_Kadeeja) May 26, 2016

its terrifying how close daniel radcliffe and elijah wood are alikehttps://t.co/I4buVdest4 — neema mahmoodi (@neemamahmoodi) May 26, 2016

Clone wars … Daniel Radcliffe Vs Elijah Wood https://t.co/M7sgX5keCM — Tapes & Tales (@tapesandtales) May 26, 2016

Holy cow! Elijah Wood is Daniel Radcliffe’s alter ego!! https://t.co/lnCsmPAZqK — PurposeDrivenDvlpmnt (@Lanooba) May 26, 2016

I feel slightly uncomfortable: The subtle difference between Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood https://t.co/Q4GBPUTFbI via @imgur — Leigh Reynolds (@Leigh_Nexus) May 26, 2016