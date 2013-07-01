Elie Saab Selling $10,000 Gowns With Short Film



Elie Saab is celebrating the arrival of his Pre-Fall 2013 collection with a short film entitled Reflections. The short film stars model Egle Tvirbutaite who can be seen walking the halls of a Parisian mansion in beautiful gowns and tailored separates—about a dozen looks total—including beaded cocktails dresses, jumpsuits, and belted jersey gowns.

There is enough glamour packed into the short clip to make just about anyone want to be an Elie Saab girl. Though considering Elie Saab ready-to-wear starts at $2,500 for a simple cocktail frock and goes way way up from there, shopper should be prepared to spend big on these clothes.

