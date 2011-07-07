Elie Saab Fall 2009 Couture

While Valentino went all black, Elie Saab chose a palette of white on white. The perfect Ice Queen to compliment yesterday’s Black Widow. Together, they’d make the chicest version of Spy vs. Spy I’ve ever seen.

Overall, the collection was a little too suited for a fairytale princess and it is hard to do an all-white eveningwear collection without screaming wedding, but Saab knows how to dish out figure-flattering dresses with a high dose of glamour. While his forte is definitely gowns, he has been diversifying his collection to include more cocktail and suit attire. Some of the looks seemed repetitive, but asymmetrical details and slightly edgier silhouettes kept it from going over the top.