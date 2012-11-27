Elevator Pitch: Five Reasons To Love This Strangely Wearable Version Of Chanel’s Hula Hoop Bag

You guys, this is epic. After all the endless hype surrounding that infamous (or ridiculous, whichever) hula-hoop bag that graced Chanel’s Spring 2013 runway, we were positive no other tote out there could outdo its scope. As it happens, we were wrong: Edgy fashion designer Jasmine Shokrian has created this spectacular leather compass bag.

Okay, we know what you’re thinking: Totally not practical and borderline silly. Oh, and it’s $650—a not-so-small detail we know seems more than a little crazy, but if you’ll stay with us for a second, we think we can deliver an elevator pitch on why this bag is worth falling for.

1. It’s circular, yes, but it isn’t a literal interpretation of a hula hoop, which automatically makes it that much less gimmicky.

2. It’s avant garde in nature (no logos, distinct “simple yet I can’t look away” construction), which makes it more of a thoughtful statement piece than fashion-victim fodder.

3. While you probably don’t want to take this bag to the beach (as Karl Lagerfeld advised gawkers to do with Chanel’s gazillion-dollar hoop tote), it does have a travel-ready vibe about it, making it a seriously unique overnight tote for those not ready to incorporate it into their daily wardrobe, per se.

4. Not that we’re advocating dressing for style blogs, but if that’s your thing, you know those street style photographers would be all over this. Need a quote to go with it? Try: “It’s my answer to It-bag fatigue.”

5. Granted, real-deal statement pieces like this don’t come cheap, but odds are you’ll be the only one in the room (or your city) with this conversation starter. Sold?

Bonus! It comes in black as well, just in case you were worried the brown might, you know, attract extra attention.

Jasmin Shokrian Compass Bag, $650; at Ten Over Six