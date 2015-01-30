Street Style Star Elena Perminova’s Post-Baby Fitness Bootcamp Is Insane

You may not know her by name, but you probably recognize Russian fashion star Elena Perminova from the endless street style snaps at fashion weeks around the world.

The first thing you likely noticed? Her meticulous sense of style, quickly followed by the fact that she has a killer body. And the woman has three kids.

The 28 year-old, who just gave birth for the third time, first posed naked for Russian Vogue while she was eight months pregnant, and followed that up with a naked photo of herself 60 days after the birth of her latest baby.

Before you start hitting your head on your desk, take some solace in knowing it takes an insane amount of work on her part. Emphasis on insane.

Perminova told Russian Vogue: “Normally doctors say ‘yes’ to [activity] only three months after giving birth but I started earlier, just two weeks afterwards, even though I had a Caesarian. The doctor allowed me to do it because I felt very well. Naturally, at first I was not exercising a lot, or there was a risk to breastfeeding.”

As for her exact routine: “The main thing—I did not exercise my stomach. It is dangerous to do it right after birth.” What she did do:

“For example, I ‘stand’ on my knees and elbows and lift my legs one by one.”

The Russian beauty attested the results came quickly. “The buttocks lifted, the legs gathered up. All thanks to the fact that muscles have good memory. Before pregnancy I became a fitness fan. I went to the ordinary fitness club, I exercised honestly, exhausting myself, and soon I could easily lift 20 kilos. During the pregnancy I had to give up sports for medical reasons, but then I got back to it. And here is the result. It did not take long.”

Her motivation: “Before exercising I visualise the desired result—a thin waist, provocative hips, well-turned arms. Energy and passion come at the next moment.”

As for her diet, she shared: “I am trying to eat the right food—simple homemade fare, for example, steamed fish with lemon juice.”

It didn’t take long for criticism for Perminova’s post-baby workout regimen to begin pouring in, especially on social networks like Instagram, with users pointing out that Perminova is part of the privileged few who have the wealth required to have round the clock child care, and hired fitness and diet help.

It’s a point that’s hard to argue with—Perminova is married to a billionaire media tycoon, which serves as a much need reminder that just because Perminova was able to achieve these results, doesn’t mean that all women have to feel the pressure to do the same. But still … wow.

What do you think of Perminova’s post baby workout routine? Share your thoughts in the comments!