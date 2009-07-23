Name: Elena Carola

Agency: Muse Models

Hometown: Italy

New York City Neighborhood: Midtown

Most Incredible Model Moment: I love to be a part of this creative fashion world! I had a good time today at StyleCaster!

Favorite Designer: Coco Chanel, because of her strength and personality.

What is the ultimate item on your “wish list” this season? Bags, bags, and bags! Not just one! Also, any other amazing accessories. For my personal style, I like to wear even simple accessories because accessories can make a huge difference in your outfit!