Maira Kalman, artists of many talents, has resumed her post as the New York Times’ monthly “visual columnist.” Kalman, a celebrated illustrator, author and designer, penned (brushed?) a hugely popular column called “The Principles of Uncertainty,” which inspired countless reveries, smiles, peaceful moments and comments from May 2006 to April 2007, when Kalman went on hiatus.

The new column is called “And the Pursuit of Happiness.” Kalman covered the Couture shows in Paris for the New York Times in 2000.

The multitalented Kalman is well known for her New Yorker cover illustrations (like one of the funniest covers ever, New Yorkistan, 2001) and sophisticated illustrated children’s books like “Chicken Soup, Boots.”

She also illustrated a recent edition of Strunk and White’s legendary “Elements of Style” book on grammar, and has designed fabric, accessories, and a variety of objects with her late husband Tibor under the label M&Co. Ms. Kalman lives in New York City and teaches at the School of Visual Arts.