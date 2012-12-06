Elegant in Emerald: Celeb Fashion That May Have Influenced Pantone’s Color of the Year Choice

Today, global color authority Pantone announced that Emerald is officially the color of 2013, following last year’s bold “Tangerine Tango.” Though it’s the first shade of green picked by the Color of the Year initiative (which was founded in 2000), we’re used to seeing it on A-listers at plenty of red-carpet events—which could have something to do with Pantone’s selection, as the company has said it looks to color influences influences throughout the entertainment industry and other big events that capture the world’s attention when making its decision.

If that’s the case, they’ve certainly had a lot to work with lately. Between style-setting stars like Katy Perry, Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Zoe Saldana, emerald is definitely a favorite among chic celebrities, and probably will continue to be as we move into 2013!

