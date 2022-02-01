This Tiny $20 Kitchen Gadget Chops Your Vegetables For You In Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a chef in the making, then you know how much prep work goes into cooking a delicious meal. There are so many vegetables to cut that it seems almost impossible to do it all on your own. Lucky for you, we found a kitchen gadget that’ll lend a helping hand, or two.

KitchekShop’s mini electric vegetable chopper is soon to become your most-used kitchen tool. It’s portable, cordless and space-saving. What more could you ask for in an inanimate sous-chef that does all the knife work for you?

We know all about Chef’n’s handy GarlicZoom, but KitchekShop’s Vegetable Chopper goes a step beyond and can chop whatever veggies you’ve got stocked in the fridge. An added bonus: It minces meat, too. In just five to 15 seconds, you’ll have uniformly cut ingredients, and you didn’t even have to break a sweat.

This kitchen hack has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, with hundreds of reviewers giving it a perfect five-star rating. “We are so happy we ordered this! It’s great to use, easily gets the job done and cleaning it is a snap!! If you don’t have this you need to get it!!!” wrote one shopper.

It can be such a hassle to get your food processor down from the cupboard and then untangle the cord. You could have already diced your ingredients in that time if you had instead reached for this mini chopper. Once it’s been fully charged for two hours, you can use the the tool about 36 times.

Plus, it saves a ton of space compared to the clunky food processor you already own. Or if you’re cooking something that requires only a couple chopped ingredients, there’s no need to whip out the big appliance when you have this miniature gadget. Its size and portable design makes it great for small apartments, camping, traveling or other outdoor activities.

It’s also super easy to use, since the chopper only has one-click start and stop button that’s super convenient if you don’t have a lot of time to cook. There’s also a magnetic child safety lock, so the device won’t start working its magic without the cover being fastened in place first.

Whether you’re making a guac, stir fry or soup, you’re going to want this mini electric veg chopper in your kitchen. It saves you time, energy and space—the ultimate triple threat.

“I have been using this electric chopper for a few months now. It works great,” wrote one reviewer. “Fine chopping is done in seconds and the battery charge lasts long. I also got one for my mom since it worked so well for me.”

For an easy clean, hand wash the blades and base yourself, and throw the cup into the dishwasher.

“I love this little machine. It’s surprisingly strong for such a petite piece of equipment. It’s super easy to charge and stays charged for a very long time,” wrote another shopper. “It is extremely quick at dicing vegetables and I love that it can mince onions, baby carrots, AND celery in just a few blasts of the top button.”

It literally does all the work for you so that you can focus your attention on other parts of the meal prep. A second hand in the kitchen for just $20 will be a huge help in cooking the tastiest and most Instagrammable dishes possible.