Your Election News Cheat Sheet: Everything to Know Before Monday’s Debate

This week, Hillary Clinton’s pneumonia diagnosis took a backseat while the Trump camp’s latest gaffe took center stage in the election news cycle. Donald Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., took to Twitter to let the world know how he feels about refugees and the dangers they represent to society—by comparing them to Skittles. That went over about as well as you’d think. Meanwhile, Trump has been gaining on Clinton in the polls, and she now barely leads him nationally by single digits.

Ahead, get a quick summary of the top five unmissable election news moments from the last week—you’ll want to know what’s up before Monday night’s debate, which is sure to get interesting. The countdown to Election Day is on, with just 45 days remaining. If you haven’t yet registered to vote, here’s where you can.

Trump Gains on Clinton in Polls

Trump has been encroaching on Clinton’s lead for the last several weeks, but a poll on Wednesday confirmed that she is, indeed, still leading by seven points nationally, according to a McClatchy-Marist poll released today. She also continues to lead by a small margin in individual battleground states like Florida. Still, she’s down significantly from the 15-point lead she held in early August. It’ll be fascinating to see if the series of debates over the next few weeks will help widen that margin, or narrow it further for a neck and neck Election Day.

Clinton Releases Powerful New Ad About Trump’s Sexism

The Clinton campaign will begin airing a new ad today that draws attention to the appalling comments Trump has made regarding women and, in particular, their bodies and looks. It shows young girls looking in the mirror with voice-overs of Trump’s remarks. The atrocious clips include Trump saying, of Rosie O’Donnell, “I’d look her right in that fat ugly face of hers,” and, of Kim Kardashian, “Does she have a good body? No. Does she have a fat ass? Absolutely.” The powerful, chill-inducing ad certainly speaks for itself, and at the end, asks one question: “Is this the president we want for our daughters?” Gonna go ahead and say hell no.

Clinton Does Debate Prep While Trump Plans to Wing it

After a hilarious, deadpan appearance on Zach Galifianakis‘s “Between Two Ferns” show on Thursday, Clinton is hunkering down for the next four days to study and practice for Monday’s crucial first presidential debate, while Trump, apparently, plans to do far less prep according to The New York Times. While Clinton will be doing mock sessions and drills with her team, who wants to prepare her for Trump’s antagonizing style and be sure she comes off as well as possible to viewers, Trump, apparently, “prefers spitballing ideas with his team rather than honing them into crisp, two-minute answers” and has “paid only cursory attention to briefing materials.” Interesting strategy, Donald. Can’t wait to see who comes out on top.

Donald Trump Jr. Compares Refugees to Skittles, Enrages World

On Monday night, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted his thoughts about Syrian refugees and the danger they present to America by comparing them to Skittles. The ratio, he hinted, of dangerous refugees to non-dangerous ones, is three in a bowlful of Skittles (which, by the way, is mathematically wrong, though that’s kind of irrelevant). I don’t think I have to spell out for you why so many people were offended and disgusted by this. Skittles’ official company reaction says it all: “Skittles are candy. Refugees are people. We don’t feel it is an appropriate analogy.”

George H.W. Bush Says He’s Voting for Hillary

Joining a slew of conservatives who’ve deemed Trump unfit for the presidency and joined Clinton’s camp, former President George H.W. Bush said that he’ll vote for Clinton during a bipartisan event on Monday. CNN calls it “an extraordinary rebuke of his own party’s nominee” and “a dramatic new chapter in the complicated three-decade-old relationship between the two most prominent families in American politics.” Wowza.