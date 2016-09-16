Obama Blasts Trump at Rally, and 4 More of this Week’s Need-to-Read Campaign Highlights

This week, the world was abuzz over Hillary Clinton‘s health and her decision to keep a pneumonia diagnosis quiet; President Barack Obama delivered a speech that took down Donald Trump in some of the harshest language he’s used yet during the election; Trump publicly questioned Obama’s citizenship—again—and gained ground in Ohio, winning by a narrow lead in polls in the swing state.

With less than two months until Election Day and fewer than two weeks until the presidential debates kick off, we’re heading into the final stretch of Clinton and Trump’s campaigning. It will be fascinating to see how the two hold up as the pressure mounts even more than it already has—and hopefully won’t land Clinton back in poor health.

Trump Questions Obama’s Citizenship… Again

On Wednesday, Trump refused to acknowledge that President Obama was born in the U.S.—a refrain questioning the president’s citizenry that Trump has kept up for years now. To a Washington Post reporter asking Trump to acknowledge that Obama is a citizen, Trump said, “I’ll answer that question at the right time. I just don’t want to answer it yet.” OK, cool, Trump. Because you clearly have the ultimate authority about where and when Obama was born (Hawaii, 1961). Obama kept his typical cool, joking to reporters on Friday that he’s pretty confident—as are most people—about where he was born. Clinton also piped up, tweeting that Trump owes Obama an apology, and reiterating that Trump has been trying to de-legitimize him for the last five years.

People React to Hillary Clinton’s Pneumonia

Clinton was diagnosed with pneumonia last Friday, and reportedly decided to keep it a secret because she didn’t have many campaign events happening last weekend and figured she could recover. But that decision backfired, reported the New York Times, causing voters to question the state of her health—and her honesty about it—when she was seen looking weak and being helped into a van. In an interview with Anderson Cooper on Monday, Clinton told him she didn’t announce the diagnosis because she “didn’t think it was going to be that big a deal.” Though she’s already released a considerable amount of personal health records, it seems that this incident is simply the latest in a slew of events that make voters question her transparency and trustworthiness.

President Obama Blasts Trump in Speech

On Tuesday, Obama campaigned for Clinton at a rally in Philadelphia, taking the opportunity to criticize Trump more harshly than he’s done in the past. (In the past, the president has actually avoided dedicating too much time or attention to Trump.) Obama said the Republican nominee “is not fit in any way, shape, or form to represent this country abroad or to be its commander-in-chief.” Of Clinton, he added that “there has never been a man or woman who is more qualified to serve as our president.” Seems like Obama’s support came at a much-needed moment, during public scrutiny over Clinton’s health.

Hillary Woos Millennials

Clinton has been focusing on recruiting support from a variety of demographics—including Republicans and military conservatives who can’t stand the thought of a Trump presidency—but lately her attention has turned to millennials. According the the LA Times, polls show Clinton leading Trump among millennials, but there’s no guarantee those millennials will actually turn out on Election Day. To rally voters ages 18 to 35, Clinton’s campaign has been tailgating at football games, blasting Snapchat videos, hiring DJs, and talking to students.

Getting the millennial vote out for either candidate is no joke: They make up nearly a third of voters, almost as large a group as baby boomers. Some people believe that so many millennials were deeply devoted to Bernie Sanders that it’s taking time for them to grieve and move on to Clinton, about whom they feel less passionate. Ultimately, if it’ll keep Trump out of the white house, I’m betting millennials will come through.

Trump Can’t Prove His Donations to Charity

One of Trump’s campaign spokespeople said the candidate has given “tens of millions of dollars” to charity—but there’s no proof of that, reports the Boston Globe. Additionally, the Washington Post has spent the last few months calling more than 300 charities with connections to Trump asking if he’s made donations, and only turned up one, from 2009, that was less than $10,000. Trump’s charity, instead, has been “retooled to reply almost entirely on other donors’ money.” Looks like one more instance of Trump saying one thing and doing another.