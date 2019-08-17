14 Elderflower Liqueur Cocktails to Take Your Summer From Boring to Boozy

Scroll To See More Images

Anyone with a Pinterest account knows elderflower liqueur has taken the zeitgeist by storm over the last few years. Naturally, the movement has given rise to a vast array of decadent elderflower liqueur cocktails that are equal parts photogenic and delicious. (And really, what more could anyone ask for from a cocktail?)

St-Germain is perhaps the most popular elderflower liqueur around. It’s dangerously tasty and characterized by a bright, fragrant flavor. This should come as no surprise, as St-Germain liqueur is literally crafted from spring flowers gathered in the hillsides of the French Alps. (This is not a drill.) If you’ve never tried it, summer is undoubtedly the best time to give it a shot. Mixed with the right ingredients, elderflower liqueur will surely have you hooked after your first sip.

Ahead, you’ll find everything from decadent blood orange cocktails to sleek white cosmopolitans—elderflower liqueur drinks that are pretty enough to Instagram, but not too pretty to drink. So get to mixing, and then to snapping—and then to sipping.

1. White Cosmopolitan

Mix vodka, St-Germain, lime juice and white cranberry juice to get this sophisticated white cosmo.

2. Frenchie Cocktail

The splash of refreshing citrus juice takes this French elderflower liqueur cocktail to an entirely new level.

3. Muddled Monarch Cocktail

Grapefruit and mint make this St-Germain cocktail especially refreshing.

4. Cranberry and St-Germain Pitcher

Combine just four ingredients—vodka, St-Germain, cranberry juice and club soda—and you’ll have a refreshing sparkling elderflower liqueur cocktail in a snap.

5. Lychee Sangria

St-Germain and lychee make this white elderflower liqueur sangria anything but ordinary.

6. Cucumber Mint Gin Fizz

Cooling cucumber and fragrant St-Germain make this a elderflower liqueur cocktail a spa-worthy sipper.

7. St-Germain Pineapple Cocktail

A combination of pineapple, rum, gin and St-Germain makes for a fun and fruity elderflower liqueur cocktail.

8. Blood Orange Champagne Floats

Warm summer days call for these blood orange sorbet, champagne and St-Germain floats.

9. Grapefruit, Elderflower and Rosemary Vodka Cocktail

These grapefruit, elderflower and rosemary vodka cocktails look almost too pretty to drink. Almost.

10. St-German and Champagne Spritzer

Cocktails don’t get simpler (or more delicious) than this St-Germain and champagne spritzer.

11. Elderflower Smash

Bitters give an edge to this citrusy St-Germain and mint cocktail.

12. St-Germain Gin and Tonic

The classic gin and tonic gets an elderflower-y upgrade, thanks to a splash St-Germain and lime.

13. The French Tart

Rosemary adds an herbal complexity to this elderflower and grapefruit cocktail.

14. Blood Orange Elderflower Gin Cocktail

You can never go wrong with a blood orange cocktail—especially a blood orange cocktail with elderflower liqueur in it.

Originally published on SheKnows.com.