Who Is Eiza González? What You Need to Know About Liam Hemsworth’s New Lady

Wow—that was fast. Just days after reps confirmed that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had officially ended their engagement (insert sad face emoticons here), it seems that the hunky Aussie actor has already moved on to his next lady love. On Monday, photos were published of Hemsworth and Mexican actress Eiza González getting cozy at a Las Vegas club, and now it looks like it wasn’t just a Sin City one-night stand: Hemsworth was spotted locking lips with the stunning starlet on Tuesday night outside of her home in Beverly Hills.

But seriously, who is she?! Below, we break down everything you need to know about Eiza González, including her similarities to Cyrus.

1. She’s a famous actress and singer—just like Miley!

We hadn’t heard of her until now, but she’s appeared on a slew of successful telenovelas, released two albums, and was almost the lead in “Gossip Girl: Acapulco” (yeah, that exists) but backed out due to a scheduling issue. There’s no doubt that this new fling will turn her into an even bigger star in Mexico, and likely here as well.

2. She loves selfies—just like Miley!

It seems Hemsworth can’t resist ladies who love posting photos of themselves. González’s Instagram feed is essentially a series of photos featuring her staring into the mirror and snapping.

3. She loves crop tops—just like Miley!

It seems that full shirts are not something in her repertoire, something Hemsworth is obviously used to from his ex.

4. She’s his age.

Perhaps the the age difference between Hemsworth and Cyrus made things difficult (Cyrus is only 20). Hemsworth and González are both 23.

5. She sat front row at “The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco.”

Random? Yes, but we couldn’t help but note the Instagram video she posted front and center at James Franco‘s “Roast.”

What do you think—is this is a total rebound or his next serious relationship?