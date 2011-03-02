Eight Ways to Experience Paris in NYC

With Paris fashion week now upon us, I’m sure many of you have caught yourselves daydreaming about jetting off to the City of Light. While it sounds tempting to drop everything for the land that brought us Balmain, Dior and Chanel, it remains but a fantasy for a working girl entangled in the daily rousing of the city that never sleeps. Wouldn’t it be nice to fly to Paris, shop along Avenue Montaigne and walk away adapting the effortless chic French style that women like Emmanuelle Alt and the Roitfelds are born with? While the high-energy, taxi-cab filled streets of NYC are undoubtedly lovable, there’s a sense of peace and pleasure only Paris can pull off.

For those of you who, like me, are infatuated by La Ville-Lumire but don’t have the luxury to fly off,we give you 8 ways to experience Paris in New York. Eat macarons at cafes, sip Bordeaux outdoors and shop in quaint boutiques, all without having to cross the Atlantic. Nothing is as good as getting the genuine experience in Paris, but a girl can dream, right?