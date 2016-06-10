If You Squint, Lindsay Lohan’s Fiancé, Egor Tarabasov, Looks a Lot Like a Young James Franco

I think I might’ve just cracked the code on Lindsay Lohan’s attraction to fiancé Egor Tarabasov: If you squint, he looks kind of like a young, pre-douchey James Franco. Page Six reported today that the 22-year-old Russian heir is planning a huge 30th bday party for LiLo in Mykonos on July 2, and while that’s all well and good, the first thing that flashed through my mind when I saw the thumbnail image was, Wait, is that James Franco?

Sadly, it is not. But imagine for a moment, if you will, a world in which Lindsay Lohan was betrothed to James Franco.

It adds a little flavor to life, no?

Honestly, it is deeply possible that LiLo takes out her contacts at night or squints her eyes or whatever and pretends she’s making out with J-Franc. After all, she included him on a list of men she alleged that she slept with, though he denied it vehemently.

When no one believed him, he went to the lengths of writing a story about how he didn’t sleep with her for Vice. “All right, we maybe kissed … it was lame,” Franco told Howard Stern. “I can’t believe she put me on that private list. She’s so delusional!” Delusional—or just living life without 20/20 vision? Who can say.