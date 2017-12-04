20 Egg-Free Desserts That are Surprisingly Delicious

Being on an egg-free diet can be tough—especially when it comes to dessert. Whether you’re vegan or have an egg allergy, you probably have to bring your own desserts to get-togethers, as just about every dessert seems to include eggs in some way. But thanks to all the crafty and resourceful chefs and food bloggers sharing their brilliance online, there’s no shortage of egg-free desserts that are so good you’ll never even notice the missing ingredient.

From sweet Eggless Nutella Chocolate Cake to something a little less rich, like Sweet as Honey’s Healthy Raspberry Crumble Bars, the recipes all over Pinterest make it a no-brainer create indulgent desserts sans eggs. Need proof? Click through the slideshow ahead for some of our favorite egg-free dessert recipes.