Egg Dyeing 101: Quick Tips for Making Your Easter Eggs Works of Art

We’ve been dipping eggs in food coloring since we were practically in diapers—but how many of us have really mastered the art of how to dye eggs?

It’s all about the basics, people. Once you can perfectly dye an Easter egg in your sleep, then you can moved on to more advanced, Pinterest-y creations. And once you see how pretty the old standard traditional Easter eggs turn out, we know you are going to want to.

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide on how to expertly dye a simple Easter egg.

Step 1: Blow Out the Eggs

Start the process using the tip of a sharp knife to pierce the egg at both ends, turning the knife in one of the holes so the hole widens. Then, use a straightened paper clip to poke through the larger hole to break up the yolk of the egg. Over a bowl, face the larger hole of the egg down, and blow the contents out using a rubber ear syringe.

Step 2: Dye the Eggs

Mix one teaspoon of vinegar and twenty drops of food coloring in a cup of hot water. Whether your water is in a bowl or a cup, make sure there is enough room in it for an egg to be fully submerged. How long you submerge the eggs will impact the color. Leave the eggs submerged for less than five minutes for a light color and up to ten minutes for a deeper color. To make a two-color egg, dye the whole egg first in a light color, let it dry, and then submerge half into a darker color.

Step 3: Let the Eggs Dry

Be sure to give your eggs ample to dry. Place your eggs on a drying rack so they dry evenly.

