Egg-ceptional Easter Dresses to Don This Sunday

Easter symbolizes a lot of things for my family it’s one out of the two days a year that my parents force my sister and I to go to church, it means another delicious holiday meal where I can stuff myself to oblivion, and most importantly, it’s one more excuse to shop.

With the spring weather finally starting to set in, Easter couldn’t come at a more perfect time for dress shopping. I’ve already got my eye on a number of festive dresses for the occasion, all suitable for Easter brunch or just a beautiful spring day. Click through for a little outfit inspiration for this Sunday.