Egg-ceptional Easter Dresses to Don This Sunday

Easter symbolizes a lot of things for my family it’s one out of the two days a year that my parents force my sister and I to go to church, it means another delicious holiday meal where I can stuff myself to oblivion, and most importantly, it’s one more excuse to shop.
With the spring weather finally starting to set in, Easter couldn’t come at a more perfect time for dress shopping. I’ve already got my eye on a number of festive dresses for the occasion, all suitable for Easter brunch or just a beautiful spring day. Click through for a little outfit inspiration for this Sunday.
Temperley London Jester Striped Silk Maxi Dress, $550, at Theoutnet; Pink Studio Women's Nile Ankle-Strap Sandal, $79, at Endless; Zoe Vintage Clutch, $88, at Hobo; Jennifer Zeuner Mini Horizontal Cross Necklace, $120, at Singer22; White Button Cardi, $40, at Topshop
ASOS Flare Dress with Stretch Linen Scalloped, $89.65, at ASOS; Lalline Wedge, $89.95, at Steve Madden; Moda Viajando Hu Clutch, $48, at Swell; Floral Button Earrings, $22, at Guess; Leather Turnlock Cuff Bangle Bracelet, $48, at Juicy Couture
Printed Dress, $59.90, at Zara; DIANE von FURSTENBERG Opal Wedges, $295, at Bloomingdale's; Marc by Marc Jacobs Preppy Leather Wristlet, $148, at Piperlime; Featherweight cotton cardigan, $62, at prd_id=845524441810926&FOLDERfolder_id=2534374302049422&srcCode=AFFI00001&siteId=J84DHJLQkR4-lls6XPsTMKYi97JjTtnILQ" href="http://www.jcrew.com/browse/single_product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTprd_id=845524441810926&FOLDERfolder_id=2534374302049422&srcCode=AFFI00001&siteId=J84DHJLQkR4-lls6XPsTMKYi97JjTtnILQ">J.Crew; ASOS Double Finger Cross Ring, $14.34, at ASOS