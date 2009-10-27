Edun Tees for Charity

Cute, comfy tees are high on our list of the best things ever, but topping that are cute, comfy tees that are for a good cause. Edun, the eco-friendly and sustainable clothing line run by U2‘s Bono and his wife Ali Hewson, is releasing four cute, comfy, good-cause-supporting tees this week, available for only one month on saksfifthavenue.com and edunonline.com.

The black and white graphic tees feature wild animal designs that allude to the violence of Africa’s First World War, a five-country conflict that ended in 2006. Part of the proceeds from the shirts will go to War Child, an organization that aims to improve the torn lives of war victimes, especially children.

On her company’s support of the charity, Hewson says, “War devastates communities in ways no one wants to think about and children are always innocent victims. In the Congo war has been part of everyday life for millions during the past five years. It’s a horrific reality that War Child works hard to alleviate. Edun is proud to help their efforts through the sale of this tee shirt.”

The strong graphic imagery was designed by Edun and Jo Radcliffe, an international magazine illustrator, and printed on tees made from 100 percent organic cotton and in a limited batch of 800.