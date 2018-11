We’re a sucker for anything fall-related: boots, scarves, and lightweight coats. Since a classic trench is something we’d wear daily (until it gets really cold) this particularly chic army green version is a no-brainer with anything from jeans and ankle boots to dresses with opaque tights. Bonus styling tip: Drape on a vintage fur collar for extra style points.

Edun Cotton Trench Coat; $143; The OutnetĀ