Editors’ Shopping List: What We Want to Buy for Summer

Guys! Summer’s just about here, which means it’s time to start thinking about—what else?—shopping, shopping, and more shopping. Truth be told, we’re not exactly sure what it is about warm weather that makes us so eager to stock up on new items, but it’s hard not to think about snagging a few new fun things after emerging from a brutal winter and a ho-hum spring.

To get you started, we asked editors across the StyleCaster family of sites—including Beauty High, The Vivant, and Daily Makeover—what they’re coveting this season. Turns out, our editors’ summer shopping list is a delightfully mixed bag of summertime style. Read on to see what we’re dying to snap up for this summer!

Leah Bourne, Senior Editor, The Vivant: “I’ve been dreaming about these earrings ever since I saw them on the runway!”

Dolce & Gabbana Filigrane embellished gold-plated clip earrings, $1,425; at Net-a-Porter

Rachel Adler, Beauty Director, Beauty High: I’ve been gawking over Mara Hoffman bikinis for years, and it’s about time I finally got one. All her prints are fun and bright and the suits have unique cuts—perfect for any summer getaway.”

Mara Hoffman Medicine Wheel Printed Bandeau Bikini, $218; at Net-a-Porter

Perrie Samotin, Senior Editor, StyleCaster: “I’m a bonafide white-shoe addict all year round, but my addiction really kicks into high gear during the dog days. While I’m still loyal to my summer go-to—an obscenely old pair of stark-white Gucci loafers I got on eBay 100 years ago—I’m still planning to snag these crisp Topshop loafers ASAP. I love the boxy low heel, the menswear feel, and the fact that they’re not sandals, since I’m not a huge open-toe-wearer.

Jansky Mid-Heel Loafers, $130; at Topshop



Augusta Falletta, Associate Editor, Beauty High: “When it comes to summer lipsticks, the brighter, the better. I’m never about a nude lip—I wind up looking washed out, and I get people asking if I’m tired all the time. Throw some NARS Schiap on, though, and it’s practically a party.”

Nars Lipstick in Schiap, $26; at Sephora

Laurel Pinson, Editor in Chief: “Every year, all I want for summer are printed dresses, and I usually end up getting a couple of new ones. But this year, my most important purchase is a really great summer-y shoe to go with anything. A neutral espadrille wedge is exactly the ticket, and nobody does the look better than Spanish label Castañer.

Castañer Carina Espadrilles, $123.50; at FarFetch

Meghan Blalock, Associate Editor, StyleCaster: “I’ve been dying for a head scarf, and I love this one from Aspinal of London. The beautiful English roses pattern lends itself to being worn either as a traditional scarf with a casual summer outfit, or as an attention-grabbing head wrap that will instantly dress up any outfit.”

Aspinal of London Secret Garden Silk Chiffon Scarf, $130; at Aspinal of London

Wendy Rodewald, Senior Editor, Daily Makeover: “There’s something so classy about a one-piece swimsuit, yet the print on this one keeps it fun—and the light packer in me loves that it doubles as cute top when paired with a long, flowy skirt.”

Zimmermann Wanderlust Rectangle Link 1-Piece, $220; at Zimmermann

Megan Segura, Associate Editor, Daily Makeover: “Every time I visit [New York’s] Greenflea Market, I can’t help but stop at The Divine Chair, where they reupholster antique chairs with bright fabrics. The pieces are loud, impractical, and I really, really want one.

Divine Chair, $525-$3,400; at The Divine Chair



Spencer Cain, Celebrity Editor, StyleCaster: “Honestly, I saw my 17-year-old sister wearing a leather sleeve T-shirt the other day and haven’t stopped thinking about it. Yes, maybe an adult male shouldn’t be taking style advice from his teenage sister, but a leather sleeve is a great way to take a look from desk to dinner during the summer. Also, men, take note: The women’s section at Forever 21 is an untapped and cheap resource with plenty of clothes that aren’t too girly and cost less than a Chipotle burrito bowl.”

Faux Leather Sleeve Tee, $13.80; at Forever 21

