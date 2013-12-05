StyleCaster
Editors' Picks: 10 Christmas Ornaments Under $10

Editors' Picks: 10 Christmas Ornaments Under $10

Caroline McCloskey
Editors’ Picks: 10 Christmas Ornaments Under $10
During the holiday season, the Christmas tree is the centerpiece of the home. Decorating the tree is a time-honored tradition for many households and one of our favorite ways to get in a festive mood.
Because searching for unique trimmings while on a budget isn’t always easy, we’ve compiled our favorite elegant and affordable ornaments that will be sure to make your tree a standout this year.
Here, our 10 favorite ornaments under $10!
1 of 10

The Land of the Nod arctic ornaments ($6.95 each, landofthenod.com). 

Sage & Co. carved bird ornament ($5, nordstrom.com).  

Eiffel Tower ornament ($4.95, pier1.com). 

Camera tree ornament ($5, target.com).  

Geometric wire ornaments ($3.95-4.95, cb2.com).  

German glitter alphabet ornaments ($3.50, potterybarn.com).  

Glass Sputnik small ornaments ($5.95, cb2.com).  

Natural feather owl ornament ($4.38, pier1.com). 

Agate Ornaments ($6, westelm.com).  

Striped black and silver sequined Christmas ball ornament ($9.99, shop.com). 

