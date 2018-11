Bathing suits are a lot of things, but chic isn’t always one of them. That’s why I’m loving this minimalist black one-piece that features a straight-across neckline, super-thin straps, and a simple, utilitarian cut.

Just looking at this bathing suit makes me want to be sitting poolside somewhere fabulous, sunhat on, with a Champagne cocktail in hand, or hitting a beach party wearing it with a pair of denim cutoffs.

NU SWIM, One Piece, $110; at Lisa Says Gah