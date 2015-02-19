Editor’s Pick: Super-Flared Jeans for $25

After spending a few days traipsing between shows at New York Fashion Week and admiring street style stars’ outfits from afar, I was clear on one thing: I need a pair of flares, and I need them now. Editors, bloggers, and buyers have officially switched from skinny and boyfriends jeans to the boho, ’70s denim cut.

Without much budget to spare for new jeans, I knew I wouldn’t be shopping for anything with a fancy label. Considering Valentino’s version cost around $1,200, and Stella McCartney’s flares (while amazingly cool) retail for nearly $400, I immediately turned to reliable fast fashion chain stores. However, when a trend is only just hitting the masses, sometimes budget brands haven’t cottoned on to (read: copied) it well yet, and expensive designer names are your only option.

Luckily, I logged onto Forever 21’s online store and found not one, but four pairs of blue denim flared jeans had just landed online. Eventually I settled with this $24.90 pair, lured by the ultra ’70s-inspired frayed hem and flattering dark wash. Flares are certainly a tricky trend to try, but for less than $25, what have you got to lose?