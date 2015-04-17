Editor’s Pick: A Slinky Slip Dress Worthy of Any ’90s It Girl

Growing up in the 90s, I was always in awe of the decade’s coolest girls—Winona, Gwyneth, Kate, Sofia, Carolyn—who regularly stepped out in slinky slip dresses that looked more suited for the boudoir than a Champagne-filled party.

I loved the simplicity, the subtle sexiness, and the ease with which they appeared to have thrown on their dress, pulled their hair into a messy bun, added a swipe of lipstick, and managed to look better than everyone else.

During the last year or so, slip dresses have come back around in a big way, and I’m loving the dusty blue version above (that also comes in black!).

It’s length makes it fairly casual, though I’d definitely wear it to work in the summer with a lightweight blazer and pointy-toe mules. For evening, I’d take cues from the aforementioned ladies above and add a miniature bag, a dainty pair of strappy sandals, and perfectly undone hair. Not that I’ll ever look as cool, but a gal can try.

Wilfred Niort Dress, $145; at Aritzia