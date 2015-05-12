Editor’s Pick: A Faux Flower Hair Clip Made for Spring Weddings

Full disclosure: I always have a hard time sorting out what to wear to spring events that are dressy but not formal. Most of the time, I usually resort to the same knee-length black dress and try to jazz it up with some fun accessories, but I’m not really a necklace person and—if it’s a daytime event—big blingy gems can feel a bit too evening. That’s why I’ve decided this year, my go-to adornment will be a fabulous flower.

Clipped into one side of my hair, or stuck into a loose bun, it’s seasonal, fun, and a killer way to make a ho-hum black dress shine. Plus, most are crazy-cheap—the below fuchsia version costs less than an iced coffee at Dunkin Donuts.

One caveat: If it’s a wedding you’re wearing it to, do some digging to make sure the bride or the wedding party aren’t also wearing flowers in their hair, too.

Faux Flower Hair Clip, $2.90; at Forever 21