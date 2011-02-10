Editors and Fashion Insiders: Fashion Week Essentials

I know we all like to act like Fashion Week is basically a well-dressed war, and in all honesty, especially in February, it’s super chilly, you have miles to walk, hours to do it, and thousands of parties to attend and you’re under the microscopic gaze of discerning street style photogs. So, no, don’t be silly, it’s not a war it’s fashion in a New York winter.
I asked some of my favorite fashion insiders and StyleCasters what their style secrets are for staying awesome. Click through for their expert answers.
Joanna Hillman, Harper's Bazaar, Senior Fashion Market Editor
Definitely, a skinny jean is key, a lace up boot that's going to be comfortable for 12 hours on your feet and obviously layering it's somehting I do ornately every day. And, of course, Equipment blouses.
David Thielbeule, Harper's Bazaar, Senior Accessories Editor
Always my skinny black Earnest Sewn jeans.
Rachel Adler, Beauty Editor
Oscar Blandi Dry Shampoo, my iPhone, and black eye liner.
Emily Finkbinder, Creative Director
Moleskin notebook, red lipstick, wedges.
Andrea Uku, Content Manager
My Rosebud Salve, fingerless gloves, my Alex Wang cross-body bag (big enough to hold my whole life).
Leigh Lezark: Black stockings.
Becka Diamond, DJ
My t-shirt collection I have a major vintage t-shirt collection. Fingerless gloves and ankle booties my Balenciaga ones are my favorite. I live in them. Also, major accessories, like Pamela Love. She's the best. She has this big pentagram bracelet that Im definitely going to wear, I love it.
Brit Aboutaleb, Elle.com
Black liquid eyeliner, my new Mulberry bag that both holds everything I need and matches everything i own, and a bottle of water.
Lauren Sherman, Fashionista.com
My Isabel Marant tweed robe coat, Sugar Lip Scrub from fresh and my macbook air!
Janice Chou, Style and Market Editor Altoids Mints, chargers and extra Blackberry batteries, and black tights.
Alyssa Vingan, Associate EditorPierre Hardy for Gap wedges, my CND Shellac manicure (we'll see if it lasts!) and my chunky-knit black snood that is already beginning to fall apart.