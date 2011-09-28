Editors From Lucky & Marie Claire Share Their Temple Style

In preparation for Rosh Hashanah, the StyleCaster team did a little Hearst and Conde Nast recon, meeting up with our pals Elana Fishman from Marie Claire andDana Mendelowitz from Lucky to photograph these fashionistas’ take on temple-appropriate style. Both ladies have a wonderful eye for trends and composition, making them the perfect resources for sharing high holiday fashion tips with our stylistas. Check out each of their opinions on how to put together a temple ensemble and click through for images of their looks.

(FYI: Stay tuned for more StyleCaster quickie holiday styling guides!)

Elana Fishman, Credits Editor and Fashion News Assistant atMarie Claire as well as blogger for MarieClaire.com,shares her Rosh Hashanah fashion secrets:

The trick for dressing for the high holidays is to look polished and professional, so consider dressing as you would for a job interview (though not an overly creative one!). It’s important to cover your shoulders as a sign of respect, so a cardigan or cropped jacket is just the ticket. Temples can have various rules about hemlines — some more observant synagogues ask women to dress in knee-length-or-lower dresses or skirts. I’ve always just gone by the “fingertip rule” — if the hem hits above your fingers when you stand with your arms at your sides, it’s probably a bit short for a religious occasion. In terms of footwear, a classic pump or slingback is best — just make sure it’s relatively comfortable for all-day wear. When you hear “Congregation, please rise,” you don’t want to be wincing in the aisles. And when it comes to accessorizing, classic earrings or a bold statement bangle looks great, but please don’t pile on noisy stacks of bracelets!



Dana Mendelowitz, Accessories Market Editor at Lucky, explains her high holiday look: