Editor’s Essentials: New York Fashion Week

For fashion editors, Fashion Week is a very special time where we get to catch up with industry friends and be inspired by the amazing designs. It is also the source of inspiration for all the stories that we will be working on for the next six months, until the following season’s shows and presentations. This is where all the clothes, trends, and beauty ideas that you will see covered get their start.

That said, it is also exhausting. Trying to get things done at the office while attending shows in different locations around the city, from Lincoln Center to Milk Studios, and making time for evening events, dinners, and after parties is hard enough. Add reporting on all those functions in a coherent and timely way, and taking notes for future stories to the mix, and it starts to feel like a marathon!

The key to surviving and thriving during New York Fashion Week (and beyond) is preparation. Having the right equipment and cute but functional accessories is essential. Click through to see what we have our eye on for next week’s shows.