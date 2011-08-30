Editor’s Essentials: New York Fashion Week

For fashion editors, Fashion Week is a very special time where we get to catch up with industry friends and be inspired by the amazing designs. It is also the source of inspiration for all the stories that we will be working on for the next six months, until the following season’s shows and presentations. This is where all the clothes, trends, and beauty ideas that you will see covered get their start.
That said, it is also exhausting. Trying to get things done at the office while attending shows in different locations around the city, from Lincoln Center to Milk Studios, and making time for evening events, dinners, and after parties is hard enough. Add reporting on all those functions in a coherent and timely way, and taking notes for future stories to the mix, and it starts to feel like a marathon!
The key to surviving and thriving during New York Fashion Week (and beyond) is preparation. Having the right equipment and cute but functional accessories is essential. Click through to see what we have our eye on for next week’s shows.
With our busy schedule, caffeine is a must have. We're big fans of Starbucks' Iced Soy Lattes and will undoubtedly be using our Gold cards overtime in the coming weeks.
Moleskine notebooks are a classic. affordable choice for interview and show notes and sketches. We love this special Cover Art Journals Collection one designed by freelance illustrator Ricardo Cabral. $16.95 for set of two, at Moleskine
As much as we admire the fabulous footwear embraced by fellow fashionistas during show season, comfy shoes are a must when you're running for cabs and up and down subway steps all day long. These Isabel Marant suede ankle boots will get the job done without sacrificing style. $615, at Net-A-Porter
This Olympus E-PM1 digital camera just launched and we are so excited that they will be lending us one for New York Fashion Week. It weighs less than 8 ounces and has the power of a DSLR, which means that our amateur runway photos will actually be good enough to post! $499.99, go to Olympus for retailers.
3.1 Phillip Lim's Lynus Camera Zip Bag is the perfect size for carrying our fashion week essentials. Worn crossbody, it also keeps our hands free for photography and note-taking. $675, at Barneys New York