Surfer: A Fashion Film

StyleCaster teamed up with model Crystal Renn for a 3 part cover series entitled, “Crystal Renn: Identity” a week-long editorial project, in collaboration with film and video photographers Dusan Reljin, Cameron Krone and Jason Last.
Crystal Renn was the natural choice for the multi-media project because of her strong sense of self, inherent beauty and willingness to collaborate with each team. Crystal researched a range of references to perfect each of the characters across varying platforms.
In the fashion film, “Surfer,” directed by Dusan Reljin and Hilde Pettersen Reljin, the team used a Charleston Era soundtrack, on set, to inspire Crystal’s jazzy moves throughout the film. Being styled in Marni’s modern day version of a modest surfer girl enabled Crystal to fully embody the role. Crystal danced, bobbed and bounced through hours of taping, and all in good spirits. In the post-production process, Dusan and Hilde opted for marching band music, and it blended perfectly with the movement we captured on set. The result is a contemporary fashion film that pulls from the lighthearted and upbeat moments of the ’20s.
Links to additional stories from the Crystal Renn Cover Series:
In Her Skin, a fashion editorial, photographed by Cameron Krone
Stand by, a fashion film, directed by Jason Last
Stills from Stand By, photographed by Fabien Montique
Sans Hesitation, a video interview with Crystal Renn
Director/Photographer: Dusan Reljin, Management Artist & Hilde Pettersen Reljin
Director of Photography: Danny Vecchione
Photo Assistant: Yoo Sun
Photo Assistant: Javier Villegas
Stylist: James Worthington DeMolet
Stylist Assistant: Ade Samual
Stylist Assistant: Alexandra Uhlig
Makeup: Frank B, The Wall Group
Hair: David Von Cannon, Bryan Bantry
Manicurist: Gina Edwards
Model: Crystal Renn, FORD
All Clothing, Marni
Jewelry by Badgley Mischka
Sunglasses by Tom Ford