Surfer: A Fashion Film

StyleCaster teamed up with model Crystal Renn for a 3 part cover series entitled, “Crystal Renn: Identity” a week-long editorial project, in collaboration with film and video photographers Dusan Reljin, Cameron Krone and Jason Last.

Crystal Renn was the natural choice for the multi-media project because of her strong sense of self, inherent beauty and willingness to collaborate with each team. Crystal researched a range of references to perfect each of the characters across varying platforms.

In the fashion film, “Surfer,” directed by Dusan Reljin and Hilde Pettersen Reljin, the team used a Charleston Era soundtrack, on set, to inspire Crystal’s jazzy moves throughout the film. Being styled in Marni’s modern day version of a modest surfer girl enabled Crystal to fully embody the role. Crystal danced, bobbed and bounced through hours of taping, and all in good spirits. In the post-production process, Dusan and Hilde opted for marching band music, and it blended perfectly with the movement we captured on set. The result is a contemporary fashion film that pulls from the lighthearted and upbeat moments of the ’20s.



Links to additional stories from the Crystal Renn Cover Series:

In Her Skin, a fashion editorial, photographed by Cameron Krone

Stand by, a fashion film, directed by Jason Last

Stills from Stand By, photographed by Fabien Montique

Sans Hesitation, a video interview with Crystal Renn

Director/Photographer: Dusan Reljin, Management Artist & Hilde Pettersen Reljin

Director of Photography: Danny Vecchione

Photo Assistant: Yoo Sun

Photo Assistant: Javier Villegas

Stylist: James Worthington DeMolet

Stylist Assistant: Ade Samual

Stylist Assistant: Alexandra Uhlig

Makeup: Frank B, The Wall Group

Hair: David Von Cannon, Bryan Bantry

Manicurist: Gina Edwards

Model: Crystal Renn, FORD

All Clothing, Marni

Jewelry by Badgley Mischka

Sunglasses by Tom Ford

Surfboards provided by CHANEL and Roxy