STYLECASTER FASHION EXCLUSIVE – Rainbow Country

STYLECASTER FASHION EXCLUSIVE – Rainbow Country

Emily
by
STYLECASTER FASHION EXCLUSIVE – Rainbow Country
Summer is about liberation we’re thinking daisy chain crowns, frolicking in the grass and general good times under the sun. So when stylists Turner & Erica thought to tap into photographer Louise Ingalls Sturges’s real life globetrotter attitude for inspiration, we were right on board. “Louise is a painter, a photographer, a well read, well-traveled gal… A collector of objects: needlepoint, dream catchers and feathers to name a few,” fashion maven Erica Blumenthal told us.

This adventurous, bohemian, nomadic persona translated beautifully for our free-wheeling Rainbow Country editorial. Turner explained the slightly retro vibe, “[Louise’s] wardrobe is an archive ranging from vintage to designer, turn of the century to current season… liberty prints to 60’s floral, Americana to Moroccan.” It’s the kind of decade mash-up with a laissez-faire swagger that feels so right in the moment. – Janice Chou

Get a peek behind-the-scenes with this video:

Credits
Photographers: Louise Ingalls Sturges and Xabi Tudela
Stylists: Erica Blumenthal and Turner
Model: Vika, Ford Models
Makeup and Hair: Daniella, Workgroup for NARS Cosmetics
Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster
Videographer: Blake Martin, StyleCaster

Meet the contributors behind the shoot. Get the inside info here.

Full-length plaid cloak by Lindsey Thornburg ($400); Dark denim skinny leg jeans (cut into shorts) by J. Brand ($160), available at Neiman Marcus; White tangra bra by Eres; Morrocan headpiece, rings, and Afghani ring stylist's own

Printed button down shirt by Generra; Purple suede romper and jewelry stylist's own

Ruffle bandeau bikini top by Marc by Marc Jacobs ($110), available at Bloomingdales; Blue plastic sunglasses by Karen Walker, available at Creatures of Comfort

Ruffle bandeau bikini top by Marc by Marc Jacobs ($110), available at Bloomingdale's; White floral print shorts by Kettle Black ($121), available at Shopbop; Brown and bronze chain wedges by Christian Louboutin, call 212.255.1910; Braided belt stylist's own

Braided headband by Cheek-ie ($45); Led Zeppelin t-shirt and jewelry stylist's own; Coral and gray curves print leggings by Mociun ($140)

Beaded cropped shell top by Haute Hippie ($475), available at Shopbop; Tie dye bikini bottoms by Shabd + Mociun ($230); Captain's hat stylist's own

Orange tank top by Fluxus ($44), available at Revolve Clothing; White Victorian lace skirt, Turkish necklace and jewelry stylist's own

Yellow and green tie-dye dress by Risto Bimblioski ($515), available mid-August at Castor & Pollux; Green Jodphur boots by Swedish Hasbeens ($399), available at Endless; All jewelry, hat, Moroccan headpiece stylist's own

