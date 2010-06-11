STYLECASTER FASHION EXCLUSIVE – Rainbow Country

Summer is about liberation we’re thinking daisy chain crowns, frolicking in the grass and general good times under the sun. So when stylists Turner & Erica thought to tap into photographer Louise Ingalls Sturges’s real life globetrotter attitude for inspiration, we were right on board. “Louise is a painter, a photographer, a well read, well-traveled gal… A collector of objects: needlepoint, dream catchers and feathers to name a few,” fashion maven Erica Blumenthal told us.

This adventurous, bohemian, nomadic persona translated beautifully for our free-wheeling Rainbow Country editorial. Turner explained the slightly retro vibe, “[Louise’s] wardrobe is an archive ranging from vintage to designer, turn of the century to current season… liberty prints to 60’s floral, Americana to Moroccan.” It’s the kind of decade mash-up with a laissez-faire swagger that feels so right in the moment. – Janice Chou

Get a peek behind-the-scenes with this video:



Credits

Photographers: Louise Ingalls Sturges and Xabi Tudela

Stylists: Erica Blumenthal and Turner

Model: Vika, Ford Models

Makeup and Hair: Daniella, Workgroup for NARS Cosmetics

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster

Videographer: Blake Martin, StyleCaster

Meet the contributors behind the shoot. Get the inside info here.

Related:

StyleCaster visits with fashion designer Caitlin Mociun whose wild print leggings were included in this shoot!

Look back on StyleCaster’s exclusive fashion editorial Mood Indigo styled by Erica Blumenthal and Turner here!