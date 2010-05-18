STYLECASTER FASHION EXCLUSIVE – Mood Indigo, Not Your Usual Denim

Denim is an all-American thing, but if the usual Abercrombie ads or the downtown, ripped and dirty card has been played one too many times, then stylists Turner & Erica are up to something new. We wanted to make it a more polished, dressed-up thing, Turner explained of the denim-on-denim editorial. It seems every denim story these days is styled very Erin Wasson-like, Erica Blumenthal chimed in. And its not like we dont like that look, but we just wanted to do something different, Turner completed the sentence. With aesthetic notes referencing the Depression era (hey, we are in another recession after all) juxtaposed with a nod to the decadent baubles of the 1920s, the inspiration speaks of nostalgic romance with a painterly twist. -Bee Shyuan Chang

Want a peek behind-the-scenes? Check out the video below:

Credits

Photographer: Nicholas Routzen

Stylists: Turner & Erica

Model: Josefin, Marilyn Agency

Hair Stylist: Brian Fisher, Fringe Salon New York

Makeup Artist: Cheyenne Timperio, Top 5 Management

Prop Stylist: Keren Richter, Giant Artists

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster

Videographer: Blake Martin, StyleCaster

