STYLECASTER FASHION EXCLUSIVE – Love Is A Flower You’ve Got To Let Grow

Fall’s fresh crop of layering pieces are anything but dark and dreary this season. Take a cue from photographer Frances Tulk-Hart, who found inspiration in letting Falls bright, textural pieces come to life amongst a sea of green and flower blossoms. For these rich colors and tactile materials, we’d get lost in the woods any day.

Credits:

Photographer: Frances Tulk-Hart, See Management

Stylist: Deborah Ferguson

Model: Vanessa M., One Management

Makeup Artist: Angie Parker, Ray Brown Productions

Hair Stylist: Colin Gold, Joe Management

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster

Related:

Behind-The-Scenes Beauty: Fall’s Big Hair And Bolder Makeup

Meet The Stylist: Deborah Ferguson’s Vivid World

StyleCasting: Frances Tulk-Hart

STYLECASTER FASHION EXCLUSIVE Face Value

Meet & Greet: Get To Know The Team Behind ‘Face Value’