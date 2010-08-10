STYLECASTER FASHION EXCLUSIVE – Love Is A Flower You’ve Got To Let Grow

Fall’s fresh crop of layering pieces are anything but dark and dreary this season. Take a cue from photographer Frances Tulk-Hart, who found inspiration in letting Falls bright, textural pieces come to life amongst a sea of green and flower blossoms. For these rich colors and tactile materials, we’d get lost in the woods any day.
Credits:
Photographer: Frances Tulk-Hart, See Management
Stylist: Deborah Ferguson
Model: Vanessa M., One Management
Makeup Artist: Angie Parker, Ray Brown Productions
Hair Stylist: Colin Gold, Joe Management
Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster
Related:
Behind-The-Scenes Beauty: Fall’s Big Hair And Bolder Makeup
Meet The Stylist: Deborah Ferguson’s Vivid World
StyleCasting: Frances Tulk-Hart
STYLECASTER FASHION EXCLUSIVE Face Value
Meet & Greet: Get To Know The Team Behind ‘Face Value’
LEFT: Mineral green floral zig-zag jacket by SUNO ($495); Multicolored tank top with Kiev plaid print by Alexandre Herchcovitch; Navy and ivory polka dot '60s tie by Timo Weiland (available at ForwardForward); Emerald green sequin shorts; Beige high socks and brown studded shoes ($625) by Marni.
RIGHT: Blue metal stripe cotton shirt by Bernhard Willhelm; Green floral skirt by J.Crew; Hat by Albertus Swanepoel for Timo Weiland ($450, available at Pas de Deux, call 212.475.0075)
LEFT: Aztec heart teal ruffle neck tee and Aztec heart teal cinched tiered mini skirt by SUNO; Light blue Giddens striped t-shirt by Shipley & Halmos ($99, available at Barneys New York, call 212.826.8900); Blue and white striped button down by J. Crew ($89.50).
RIGHT: White floral dress and black thigh high boot with back zipper by Louis Vuitton; Black tiered pleated skirt by Davidelfin
LEFT: Red necklace with threaded silver chain by Anksana; Blush cropped bralet by Topshop ($50); Multicolor pyramid indigo turtleneck by Mara Hoffman; Spinlight printed skirt by Shipley & Halmos ($350, available at Barneys New York, call 212.826.8900)
RIGHT: Short sleeve printed silk top by Vena Cava