An eerie jaunt through the racks of a deserted New York department store in the depths of night becomes the stylized scene of Helmut Newton meets the perfect ice queens of Hitchcock in Fifth Avenue Doll.
Credits:
Photographer: Ryan Michael Kelly
Stylist: James M. Rosenthal, Kate Ryan Inc.
Model: Rachel Alexander, Supreme Management
Makeup Artist: Angie Parker, Ray Brown
Hairstylist: Lydia O’Carroll
Manicurist: Claudine Morgan, Red PR
Photographer Assistant: Charley Parden
Stylist Assistant: Lindsey Hornyak
Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster
Special thanks to the team of Saks Fifth Avenue. All pieces worn throughout available at Saks Fifth Avenue, call 800.347.9177 for more information.
STYLECASTER FASHION EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Avenue Doll
