STYLECASTER FASHION EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Avenue Doll

STYLECASTER FASHION EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Avenue Doll

An eerie jaunt through the racks of a deserted New York department store in the depths of night becomes the stylized scene of Helmut Newton meets the perfect ice queens of Hitchcock in Fifth Avenue Doll.

Credits:
Photographer: Ryan Michael Kelly
Stylist: James M. Rosenthal, Kate Ryan Inc.
Model: Rachel Alexander, Supreme Management
Makeup Artist: Angie Parker, Ray Brown
Hairstylist: Lydia O’Carroll
Manicurist: Claudine Morgan, Red PR
Photographer Assistant: Charley Parden
Stylist Assistant: Lindsey Hornyak
Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster
Special thanks to the team of Saks Fifth Avenue. All pieces worn throughout available at Saks Fifth Avenue, call 800.347.9177 for more information.

Necklace by Vaubel Designs (Price Upon Request); Leopard dress by Dolce & Gabbana ($,1650); Skirt by Yohji Yamamoto ($940); Shoes by Gucci ($495). All pieces worn throughout available at Saks Fifth Avenue, call 800.347.9177 for more information.

Necklace by Alexis Bittar ($495); Coat by Gucci ($1,990); Skirt by Kaufman Franco ($1,695); Booties by Givenchy ($1,190)

Blazer by Giorgio Armani ($3,450); Dress by Azzedine Alaïa ($2,520); Tights by Wolford ($62)

Necklace by Oscar de la Renta ($890); Corset by Dolce & Gabbana ($1,095); Belt by Nancy Gonzalez ($475); Skirt by Marc Jacobs ($795)

Vest by Jil Sander (Price Upon Request); Dress by Christian Dior ($3,600); Bracelet by Vaubel Designs ($1,865); Tights by Wolford ($48); Platforms by Miu Miu ($595)

Coat ($3,850), blouse ($1,175) and pumps ($750) by Yves Saint Laurent; Skirt by Fendi ($1,105)

Shirt ($575) and sweater ($295) by Jil Sander ($575); Skirt by Azzedine Alaïa ($7,560); Tights by Wolford ($50)

Coat by Dolce & Gabbana ($3,395); Dress by Comme des Garçons ($1,015); Socks by Wolford ($62); Wedges by Giuseppe Zanotti ($1,195)

Coat by Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garçons ($1,560); Necklace by Deborah Gaspar (Price Upon Request); Dress by Naeem Khan ($4,990)

Necklace by Oscar de la Renta ($890); Corset by Dolce & Gabbana ($1,095); Belt by Nancy Gonzalez ($475); Skirt by Marc Jacobs ($795); Sandals by Yves Saint Laurent ($895)

Trench coat by Azzedine Alaia ($17,015); Sandals by Fendi (Price Upon Request)

Hat by Eric Javits ($350); Fur vest by Fendi ($29,100); Leather jacket by Ralph Lauren ($2,498); Skirt by Yves Saint Laurent ($675)

Hat by Eric Javits ($375); Poncho by Missoni ($1,185); Boots by Giuseppe Zanotti ($1,095)

Shirt ($575) and sweater ($295) by Jil Sander ($575); Skirt by Azzedine Alaïa ($7,560); Tights by Wolford ($50); Booties by Giuseppe Zanotti ($1,195)

