STYLECASTER FASHION EXCLUSIVE: Face Value

Bee Shyuan
Come every runway season, NYC is virtually flooded by a bevy of beautiful young things. (Guys must be booking their flights now.) But with beauty aplenty, how exactly do you stand out in the crowd? That’s when that little ol’ thing called personality kicks in. It’s the stuff that the camera catches that spark, that je ne sais quoi. And it’s what elevates one pretty girl above the rest. We’ve spotted six up-and-coming models that have just that quality check out the images in the slideshow above and let us know who you think is the next big thing.

Credits
Photographer: Frances Tulk Hart, SEE Management
Stylist: Jennifer Patryn
Hair Stylist: Colin Gold, Joe Management
Makeup: Angie Parker, Ray Brown Productions
Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster
Videographer: Blake Martin, StyleCaster
Models: Charlene, Ford Models; Naomi, Next Models; Clementine, Next Models; Vanessa, ONE Management; REL, Marilyn Agency; Svetlana, Elite Models

Get to know the fashion insiders behind ‘Face Value’!

Models and more models: get to know the girls one-on-one and see our exclusive video.

They may model for a living, but the girls had some help. Learn the beauty tips and secrets behind the editorial!

White crew neck T-shirt by Gap Body ($16.50), available at Gap; Vintage black cat ears at What Goes Around Comes Around

White t-shirt (modified by stylist) by Hanes ($16); Men's underwear by Hanes ($14); Button fly shorts by Ksubi ($122)

White short sleeve shirt with pocket by Fluxus ($40), available at Bluefly; Teal rock chain necklace by Paige Novick ($440), available at Bergdorf Goodman

White jersey racerback tank by Edun ($88); Floral print A-line tank by Alternative Apparel ($50); Gold thin bangle by Waxing Poetic ($63)

Gray and silver wool jacket with scarf attached by PARKCHOONMOO; White T-shirt by Hanes ($16); Tan panties by Wondervoll; rings by Paige Novick

Black hats by Bailey of Hollywood ($50-$200), available at JJ Hat Centre; White T-shirt by Hanes ($16); Neoprene and mesh bodysuit by Burberry Prorsum ($1,295); Leather and sherling jacket by Burberry Prorsum; Leather and shearling booties by Burberry Prorsum

