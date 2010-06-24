STYLECASTER FASHION EXCLUSIVE: Face Value

Come every runway season, NYC is virtually flooded by a bevy of beautiful young things. (Guys must be booking their flights now.) But with beauty aplenty, how exactly do you stand out in the crowd? That’s when that little ol’ thing called personality kicks in. It’s the stuff that the camera catches that spark, that je ne sais quoi. And it’s what elevates one pretty girl above the rest. We’ve spotted six up-and-coming models that have just that quality check out the images in the slideshow above and let us know who you think is the next big thing.



Credits

Photographer: Frances Tulk Hart, SEE Management

Stylist: Jennifer Patryn

Hair Stylist: Colin Gold, Joe Management

Makeup: Angie Parker, Ray Brown Productions

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster

Videographer: Blake Martin, StyleCaster

Models: Charlene, Ford Models; Naomi, Next Models; Clementine, Next Models; Vanessa, ONE Management; REL, Marilyn Agency; Svetlana, Elite Models

