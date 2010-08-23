STYLECASTER FASHION EXCLUSIVE: American Standard

Lensman Tim Zaragoza describes the concept behind American Standard as a “back to the future” approach. “We wanted to create a new breed of It-Girl ethos, referencing debutante portraits from early ’60s American Vogues. By subverting the classicism of the genre, but holding fast to a femininity, youth and sophistication, it became our portrait of a lady in 2010.”
“On set it was really about inventing new phrases in a classic tongue,” the photographer continues. Take the trip in the slide show above.
Credits
Photographer: Tim Zaragoza
Stylist: Avena Gallagher
Model: Kristy Kaurova, Women Management
Hairstylist: Shawn Mount, Artlist
Makeup Artist: Deanna Melluso, Artlist
Nail Technician: Marisol, Artists by Timothy Priano
Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster
Digial Capture and Retouching by Versatile Studios New York
Set Design: Amy Henry, CLM
Watch the behind the scenes video to get an inside look at American Standard with Avena and Tim.