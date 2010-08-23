STYLECASTER FASHION EXCLUSIVE: American Standard

Lensman Tim Zaragoza describes the concept behind American Standard as a “back to the future” approach. “We wanted to create a new breed of It-Girl ethos, referencing debutante portraits from early ’60s American Vogues. By subverting the classicism of the genre, but holding fast to a femininity, youth and sophistication, it became our portrait of a lady in 2010.”

“On set it was really about inventing new phrases in a classic tongue,” the photographer continues. Take the trip in the slide show above.



Credits

Photographer: Tim Zaragoza

Stylist: Avena Gallagher

Model: Kristy Kaurova, Women Management

Hairstylist: Shawn Mount, Artlist

Makeup Artist: Deanna Melluso, Artlist

Nail Technician: Marisol, Artists by Timothy Priano

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster

Digial Capture and Retouching by Versatile Studios New York

Set Design: Amy Henry, CLM

Watch the behind the scenes video to get an inside look at American Standard with Avena and Tim.