STYLECASTER FASHION EXCLUSIVE: American Standard
Lensman Tim Zaragoza describes the concept behind American Standard as a “back to the future” approach. “We wanted to create a new breed of It-Girl ethos, referencing debutante portraits from early ’60s American Vogues. By subverting the classicism of the genre, but holding fast to a femininity, youth and sophistication, it became our portrait of a lady in 2010.”

“On set it was really about inventing new phrases in a classic tongue,” the photographer continues. Take the trip in the slide show above.

Photographer: Tim Zaragoza
Stylist: Avena Gallagher
Model: Kristy Kaurova, Women Management
Hairstylist: Shawn Mount, Artlist
Makeup Artist: Deanna Melluso, Artlist
Nail Technician: Marisol, Artists by Timothy Priano
Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster
Digial Capture and Retouching by Versatile Studios New York
Set Design: Amy Henry, CLM

Watch the behind the scenes video to get an inside look at American Standard with Avena and Tim.

Bill Blass grey organza shirt ($595); Navy bandeau ($195); Coral skirt ($595); Tom Binns necklace ($375); LaCrasia gloves

Halston ear piece ($995); Rachel Comey blouse ($380, available at Opening Ceremony); LaCrasia gloves ($40, available through special order at LaCrasia.com); BEVEL by Jonathan Lloyd Goldstein petal ring ($479) and camazotz modern ring ($185)

LEFT: Calvin Klein Collection dress ($1,895); Anndra Neen necklace ($925); LaCrasia gloves
RIGHT: Patricia Underwood pill box hat ($1,100, available through special order); Proenza Schouler dress (price available upon request)

LEFT: VPL dress ($545); Fenton necklace ($440, available at Dana Lorenz); Erica Weiner bracelet set ($20 each); Shoes stylist's own
RIGHT: Halston ear piece ($995); Rachel Comey blouse ($380, available at Opening Ceremony); LaCrasia gloves ($40, available through special order at LaCrasia.com); BEVEL by Jonathan Lloyd Goldstein petal ring ($479)

Harlem's Heaven hat ($79); Carolina Herrera coat; Alexis Bittar cuff ($250); October Anniversary elephant ring ($450) and fire ring ($250); Falke tights

LEFT: Halston dress ($1,995, available at Hall's); Belt ($360, available at Helen Yi), Hat ($495); Ben Amun by Isaac Manevitz rings ($70 each); Emilio Cavallini tights; Bracelets, stylist's own
RIGHT: Harlem's Heaven hat; Derek Lam dress ($2,990); Pamela Love necklace ($288, available at Shopbop); BEVEL by Jonathan Lloyd Goldstein ring ($479); Robert Clergerie shoes ($585); Gloves, stylist's own

LEFT: Jennifer Behr headband ($162); Isaac Mizrahi dress ($9,800); Marc by Marc Jacobs crochet top ($398); Rachel Comey pants ($414, available at Bird); Calvin Klein Collection shoes ($1,595)
RIGHT: Alexis Bittar necklace ($295); Erica Weiner rings ($30 each); Louis Vuitton turtleneck ($1,290); Oscar de la Renta ruffled blouse ($690) and skirt ($1,190)

