StyleCaster Fashion Editorial: To Her, These Streets Belong

StyleCaster Fashion Editorial: To Her, These Streets Belong

StyleCaster Fashion Editorial: To Her, These Streets Belong
An androgynous beauty, hair damp, skin pale, masters the shadows of gritty New York. It’s not all bright lights, big city, it’s “just raw, worn down concrete, big walls, ramps…It is a certain ugliness in the city which I find to be beautiful,” photographer Yossi Michaeli explains. Explore the romance in decay in “To Her, These Streets Belong.” -Kerry Pieri

Photographer: Yossi Michaeli
Stylist: Malina Joesph
Makeup: Deanna Melluso, Artlist New York
Hair: Anthony Campbell, Atelier Management
Manicurist: Claudine Morgan, Red PR
Model: Natalia Zakharova, Women Direct
Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster

Celine vintage bodysuit, stylist's own; Reed Krakoff leather jacket, $990, at SaksAdam Kimmel sunglasses, similar styles available at Barney's

Proenza Schouler blouse, $498, at Saks; Bless blazer, available at Project No. 8Frank Tell harem pants, $595, at Susan Boutiques San Francisco; Club Monaco hat, $109, at Club Monaco stores

Jil Sander jumpsuit, $1,945, at Saks

Adam Kimmel shirt, simiular styles available at Barney'sKostas Murkudis top, available at Project No. 8

Left: Sachi sweater, $1,369, at SaksChloe skirt, stylist own; Boudicca leggings, available at Project No. 8. RightTheory shirt, available at TheoryYohji Yamamoto jacket, $1,460, at SaksAnn Demeulemeester skirt, $810, at SaksCalvin Klein booties (worn through out), $1,095, at Calvin Klein Madison Avenue

Adam Kimmel shirt, simiular styles available at Barney's; Kostas Murkudis top, available at Project No. 8;  Junya Wantanabe skirt, $1,045, at Saks

Boudicca tunic, available at Project No. 8Adam Kimmel shirt, similar styles available at Barney'sAdam Kimmel pants, simiular styles available at Barney's

Left: Proenza Schouler blouse, $498, at Saks; Bless blazer, available at Project No. 8Frank Tell harem pants, $595, at Susan Boutiques; Club Monaco hat, $109, at Club Monaco stores. RightJil Sander shirt, jacket, and pant, $595, $1,495, and $845, all at Saks

Calvin Klein bodysuit, blazer and pants, $850, $1,995, $995, at Calvin Klein Madison Avenue

Photographer: Yossi Michaeli; Stylist: Malina Joesph  Makeup: Deanna MellusoArtlist New York; Hair: Anthony CampbellAtelier Management; Manicurist: Claudine Morgan, Red PR; Model: Natalia ZakharovaWomen Direct; Creative Director: Emily FinkbinderStyleCaster

