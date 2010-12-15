StyleCaster Fashion Editorial: To Her, These Streets Belong

An androgynous beauty, hair damp, skin pale, masters the shadows of gritty New York. It’s not all bright lights, big city, it’s “just raw, worn down concrete, big walls, ramps…It is a certain ugliness in the city which I find to be beautiful,” photographer Yossi Michaeli explains. Explore the romance in decay in “To Her, These Streets Belong.” -Kerry Pieri
Photographer: Yossi Michaeli
Stylist: Malina Joesph
Makeup: Deanna Melluso, Artlist New York
Hair: Anthony Campbell, Atelier Management
Manicurist: Claudine Morgan, Red PR
Model: Natalia Zakharova, Women Direct
Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster
Left: Sachi sweater, $1,369, at Saks; Chloe skirt, stylist own; Boudicca leggings, available at Project No. 8. Right: Theory shirt, available at Theory; Yohji Yamamoto jacket, $1,460, at Saks; Ann Demeulemeester skirt, $810, at Saks; Calvin Klein booties (worn through out), $1,095, at Calvin Klein Madison Avenue
Left: Proenza Schouler blouse, $498, at Saks; Bless blazer, available at Project No. 8; Frank Tell harem pants, $595, at Susan Boutiques; Club Monaco hat, $109, at Club Monaco stores. Right: Jil Sander shirt, jacket, and pant, $595, $1,495, and $845, all at Saks
Calvin Klein bodysuit, blazer and pants, $850, $1,995, $995, at Calvin Klein Madison Avenue
Photographer: Yossi Michaeli; Stylist: Malina Joesph Makeup: Deanna Melluso, Artlist New York; Hair: Anthony Campbell, Atelier Management; Manicurist: Claudine Morgan, Red PR; Model: Natalia Zakharova, Women Direct; Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster