StyleCaster Fashion Editorial: To Her, These Streets Belong

An androgynous beauty, hair damp, skin pale, masters the shadows of gritty New York. It’s not all bright lights, big city, it’s “just raw, worn down concrete, big walls, ramps…It is a certain ugliness in the city which I find to be beautiful,” photographer Yossi Michaeli explains. Explore the romance in decay in “To Her, These Streets Belong.” -Kerry Pieri

Photographer: Yossi Michaeli

Stylist: Malina Joesph

Makeup: Deanna Melluso, Artlist New York

Hair: Anthony Campbell, Atelier Management

Manicurist: Claudine Morgan, Red PR

Model: Natalia Zakharova, Women Direct

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster