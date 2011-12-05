Shop ‘Til You Drop At Our Revolve Holiday Boutique

We love to shop. Like REALLY love to shop. So it was only a matter of time before the secret was out about our long-standing adoration of all things easily paid for with the click of a mouse. Enter REVOLVE Clothing. The super chic online shopping website asked us to join in on some holiday fun (with the likes of Lauren Conrad, Nicole Richie and Man Repeller herself) by curating our very own boutique.

“Sure,” we said. “But what if we took it a step further and did a photo shoot with a real model and stuff?” Yes, yes, REVOLVE agreed. That could be quite fun — especially if we threw in lots of clothes, a few accessories and one lovely pair of loafers…or two.

Soon hair and make-up artists were contacted, a photographer was secured and the StyleCaster editorial staff went to work styling several looks for your holiday pleasure. From a sexy faux fur number (perfect for downtown holiday parties) to a relaxed boho dress (really, it’s the only way to survive a family shindig), we came up with four looks we’re sure you’ll be coveting just as much as we are.

Click through the slideshow above to check out each of our outfits, then shop ’til you drop via our REVOLVE Clothing Holiday Boutique!

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Stylists: Liz Doupnik,Samuel Early

Producer: Marni Golden

Makeup:Christina Natale

Hair: Roz Murray, Bumble and bumble

Model: Kelsey Sirucek, Women Direct